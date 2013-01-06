Australia shares rally, sentiment bolstered by U.S. jobs data

(Updates to opening levels) SYDNEY, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares rallied 0.5 percent on Monday, led by banking stocks, as investor sentiment was buoyed by U.S. data showing a steady pace of jobs growth and brisk expansion in the services sector. Banks all rose, headed by a 0.7 percent gain for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The S&P/ASX 200 index was 24.7 points higher at 4,748.5 by 2313 GMT. It fell 16.9 points on Friday after reaching 19-month highs earlier in the week. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.3 percent or 11.4 points to 4,086.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)