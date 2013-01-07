Australia shares edge higher on firmer iron ore

(Updates to open) SYDNEY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.3 percent on Tuesday and looked set to test a 19-month high, with miners supported by firmer iron ore prices and signs of improved growth in China. The S&P/ASX 200 index was 15.2 points higher at 4,732.5 by 2320 GMT. It slipped 0.1 percent to 4,717.3 on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.6 points, from a five-year high on Monday, to 4,084.2 in early trade. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)