Australia shares edge higher on firmer iron ore
January 7, 2013

Australia shares edge higher on firmer iron ore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to open)
    SYDNEY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.3 percent
on Tuesday and looked set to test a 19-month high, with miners
supported by firmer iron ore prices and signs of improved growth
in China.
    The S&P/ASX 200 index was 15.2 points higher at
4,732.5 by 2320 GMT. It slipped 0.1 percent to 4,717.3 on
Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.6
points, from a five-year high on Monday, to 4,084.2 in early
trade.
    

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
