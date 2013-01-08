Australia shares fall on iron ore concerns, eyes on China data

(Adds details, comments) SYDNEY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended 0.6 percent lower on Tuesday, losing steam as miners and banks retreated, showing just how cautious investors are towards a steep rise in iron ore prices, U.S. corporate earnings and debt ceiling talks. Data due out of China this week could go some way to relieving these concerns, analysts said. Top miner BHP Billiton Ltd eased 0.8 percent, while Rio Tinto Ltd fell 1.2 percent. "After the big run that iron ore and related stocks have had over the past few weeks, we might see a bit of correction in the short term," said Stan Shamu, a market analyst at IG Markets. Meanwhile iron ore rose above $150 per tonne, rebounding 77 percent since hitting three-year lows below $87 in September as Chinese appetite bounced back along with signs its economic growth is picking up. "It's well above their expectations," said Shamu, noting that most miners are looking at iron ore stabilizing at $120 per tonne. "Most analysts are sceptical that maybe the current level may be not very sustainable." The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 27.1 points at 4,690.2, according to the latest data. It slipped 0.1 percent to 4,717.3 on Monday. Major banks pulled back from gains on new Basel liquidity rules. Australia's biggest lender, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, lost nearly 2.0 percent, stepping back from an all-time high hit in the previous session. "There is not a huge conviction in the market at the moment," said Martin Lakos, a division director at Macquarie Private Wealth, pointing to looming U.S. talks to raise the country's politically-sensitive debt ceiling. "Investors are still going to be cautious leading up to the 28th of February deadline for the debt ceiling negotiations," he said. Energy stocks gained on higher oil prices, with the country's biggest oil producer Woodside petroleum Ltd rising 1.0 percent. Oil and gas producer Linc Energy Ltd soared 10.9 percent after it said it broke an oil production milestone of 6,000 barrels per day. Coal seam gas producer Westside Corp Ltd added 1.2 percent after it said it was continuing discussions with a party which submitted a conditional and confidential takeover proposal last November. Defensive stocks were mixed, with No. 1 telecommunications provider Telstra adding 0.2 percent and blood products producer CSL Ltd down 0.4 percent. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.1 percent to close at a fresh 5-year high of 4,090.4. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer)