FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares up 0.4 pct, break 3-day losing streak
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 8, 2013 / 11:26 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares up 0.4 pct, break 3-day losing streak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday, breaking a three-day losing streak as top banks and supermarkets rose ahead of data expected to show retail sales recovered some strength ahead of Christmas.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 19 points at 4,709.4 by 2319 GMT. It fell 0.6 percent to 4,690.25 on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent to 4,100.6 points.

Australian retail sales figures due at 0030 GMT are seen up 0.4 pct in November after a flat read the previous month. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.