Australia shares up 0.4 pct, break 3-day losing streak

MELBOURNE, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday, breaking a three-day losing streak as top banks and supermarkets rose ahead of data expected to show retail sales recovered some strength ahead of Christmas.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 19 points at 4,709.4 by 2319 GMT. It fell 0.6 percent to 4,690.25 on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent to 4,100.6 points.

Australian retail sales figures due at 0030 GMT are seen up 0.4 pct in November after a flat read the previous month. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Pullin)