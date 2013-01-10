FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares rise as banks, Rio, Fortescue gain
January 10, 2013 / 5:26 AM / in 5 years

Australia shares rise as banks, Rio, Fortescue gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.3 percent on Thursday, revived by much stronger-than-expected Chinese trade data which signalled economic strength in Australia’s top customer.

China’s exports in December grew 14.1 percent from a year earlier to hit a seven-month peak, data showed, trouncing market expectations for 4 percent. Imports grew 6 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 15 points to 4,723, according to the latest data. It rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday to snap a three-day losing streak.

Rio Tinto Ltd rose 0.4 percent and Fortescue Metals advanced 2.3 percent after data showed China’s imports of iron ore rose 7.8 percent in December to a record 70.94 million tonnes.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.4 percent to 4,119.1. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
