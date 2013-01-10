FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2013 / 10:06 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares seen higher, cyclone may cap gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares may extend
gains on Friday, tracking a global rally on better-than-expected
Chinese trade data, though major iron ore miners and oil
producers may be affected after shutting down some operations
due to an approaching cyclone.
    
    * Local stock index futures added 0.2 percent to 4,703.0,  a
20 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index.
The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Thursday to 4,723.0.     
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched down
0.1 percent to 4,115.2 in early trade.    
    * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday and the S&P 500 ended at a
five-year high as stronger-than-expected exports from China
spurred optimism about global growth prospects. 
    * Copper rose on Thursday due to a weak dollar and strong
export figures from the metal's top consumer China, which
boosted prospects for a recovery in demand. 
    * China's exports in December grew 14.1 percent from a year
earlier to hit a seven-month peak, data showed, trouncing market
expectations for 4 percent growth.       
    * Rio Tinto , the world's second-largest
iron ore producer, has suspended ship loading at key export
terminals as Australia's first cyclone of the storm season is
intensifying off the country's northwest coast. 
     Woodside Petroleum, Apache Corp and BHP
Billiton  are disconnecting oil production
vessels from offshore fields. 
    * Billabong International is due to announce a
major organizational restructure on Friday. A consortium has
made a takeover bid for the company and is currently conducting
due diligence checks.

    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
