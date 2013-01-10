Australia shares seen higher, cyclone may cap gains

SYDNEY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares may extend gains on Friday, tracking a global rally on better-than-expected Chinese trade data, though major iron ore miners and oil producers may be affected after shutting down some operations due to an approaching cyclone. * Local stock index futures added 0.2 percent to 4,703.0, a 20 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Thursday to 4,723.0. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched down 0.1 percent to 4,115.2 in early trade. * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday and the S&P 500 ended at a five-year high as stronger-than-expected exports from China spurred optimism about global growth prospects. * Copper rose on Thursday due to a weak dollar and strong export figures from the metal's top consumer China, which boosted prospects for a recovery in demand. * China's exports in December grew 14.1 percent from a year earlier to hit a seven-month peak, data showed, trouncing market expectations for 4 percent growth. * Rio Tinto , the world's second-largest iron ore producer, has suspended ship loading at key export terminals as Australia's first cyclone of the storm season is intensifying off the country's northwest coast. Woodside Petroleum, Apache Corp and BHP Billiton are disconnecting oil production vessels from offshore fields. * Billabong International is due to announce a major organizational restructure on Friday. A consortium has made a takeover bid for the company and is currently conducting due diligence checks. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2131 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1472.12 0.76% 11.100 USD/JPY 88.59 0.82% 0.720 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8993 -- 0.039 SPOT GOLD 1673.59 0.98% 16.300 US CRUDE 93.82 0.77% 0.720 DOW JONES 13471.22 0.60% 80.71 ASIA ADRS 135.22 1.31% 1.75 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St climbs as China data put S&P back at 5-yr high * Oil rises after Saudi Arabia cuts output * Gold tops $1,675 on ECB comments; PGMs up on China * Copper up on weak dlr, strong Chinese export data For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)