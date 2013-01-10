FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares rise 0.2 pct; resources lag
#Hot Stocks
January 10, 2013 / 11:31 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares rise 0.2 pct; resources lag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to open)
    SYDNEY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.2
percent in early trade on Friday, extending gains following a
global rally on better-than-expected Chinese trade data, but
major iron ore miners and oil producers weighed on the market
after shutting down some operations due to an approaching
cyclone.
    A cyclone intensifying off Australia's northwest coast has
forced miners including Rio Tinto Ltd to shut down key
iron ore export terminals and offshore oilfields. 
    The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 11.2 points to 4,734.2
by 2326 GMT. It rose 0.3 percent on Thursday to 4,723.0.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched down 0.1
percent to 4,116.9.

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
