January 13, 2013 / 10:16 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares seen pulling back on softer metals prices

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely
to dip in early trade on Monday, pressured by weaker metals
prices and after Wall Street stalled ahead of a heavy corporate
earnings calendar.
    
    * Local stock index futures gained 8 points to
4,689, but that showed a 20.5-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 Index close of 4,709.5 on Friday. The
benchmark fell 0.3 percent last week.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was little
changed at 4,132.0 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday as investors
took a step back from buying ahead of a busy corporate earnings
calendar. 
    * Copper prices slipped from a one-week high hit in the
previous session as demand from top consumer China remained
weak, overshadowing upbeat comments from the European Central
Bank.
    * Australia's largest steelmaker, BlueScope Steel,
will be in the frame after it announced 170 job cuts and reduced
production in its cold rolling, metal coated and painted steel
production in Western Port. It said costs of about A$17 million
would be recouped within a year.

                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2202 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1472.05         0%    -0.070
 USD/JPY                          89.27        0.12%     0.110
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8659          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1661.42      0.00%     0.000
 US CRUDE                         93.56       -0.28%    -0.260
 DOW JONES                        13488.43     0.13%     17.21
 ASIA ADRS                        134.82      -0.30%     -0.40
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
  * Wall St ends flat as rally slows, earnings eyed         
  * Oil falls as gasoline off 2 pct on import talk         
  * Gold falls 1 pct on China inflation, ends week flat   
  * Copper slips as China demand stays weak              
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)

