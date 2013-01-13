Australia shares seen pulling back on softer metals prices

MELBOURNE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to dip in early trade on Monday, pressured by weaker metals prices and after Wall Street stalled ahead of a heavy corporate earnings calendar. * Local stock index futures gained 8 points to 4,689, but that showed a 20.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 Index close of 4,709.5 on Friday. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent last week. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was little changed at 4,132.0 in early trade. * U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday as investors took a step back from buying ahead of a busy corporate earnings calendar. * Copper prices slipped from a one-week high hit in the previous session as demand from top consumer China remained weak, overshadowing upbeat comments from the European Central Bank. * Australia's largest steelmaker, BlueScope Steel, will be in the frame after it announced 170 job cuts and reduced production in its cold rolling, metal coated and painted steel production in Western Port. It said costs of about A$17 million would be recouped within a year. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2202 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1472.05 0% -0.070 USD/JPY 89.27 0.12% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8659 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1661.42 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 93.56 -0.28% -0.260 DOW JONES 13488.43 0.13% 17.21 ASIA ADRS 134.82 -0.30% -0.40 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends flat as rally slows, earnings eyed * Oil falls as gasoline off 2 pct on import talk * Gold falls 1 pct on China inflation, ends week flat * Copper slips as China demand stays weak For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)