Australia shares rise, CBA and defensives lead
January 14, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 5 years ago

Australia shares rise, CBA and defensives lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)
    SYDNEY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched up 0.2
percent on Monday, led by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia
 and defensives as investors turned their eyes toward
the U.S. corporate earnings season.
    The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 10.2 points at 4,719.7,
according to the latest data. The index fell 0.3 percent last
week, snapping seven straight weeks of gains.
    The Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose 0.4
percent. 
    Defensives also finished the day mostly firmer.
Telecommunications provider Telstra gained 0.2 percent
while gas utility provider AGL Energy rallied 0.7
percent.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index 0.5 percent to
4,153.9, a fresh five-year high.

 (Reporting By Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)

