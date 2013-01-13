Australia shares rally, banks lead gains

(Updates to open) SYDNEY, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares rallied 0.5 percent in early trade on Monday, led by banking stocks, while big miners were mainly softer as copper prices inched lower after a boost last week from firm Chinese trade data. The banking sector was firm, with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia leading gains, up 0.7 percent. Global miner BHP Billiton fell 0.6 percent and Fortescue Metals was off 0.7 percent. The S&P/ASX 200 index was 20.8 points higher to 4,730.3 by 2318 GMT. The index fell 0.3 percent last week, snapping seven straight weeks of gains. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 4,141.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)