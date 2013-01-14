FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen dipping as miners retreat
January 14, 2013 / 9:41 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares seen dipping as miners retreat

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower
on Tuesday, with weaker copper and iron ore prices weighing on
miners and BHP Billiton under pressure after two
brokers cut their ratings on the market's top stock.
    
    * Stock index futures gained 1 point to 4,690.0, a
29.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index.
The benchmark inched up 0.2 percent on Monday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 1
point to 4,155.0 in early trade.
    * The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Monday as concerns
about demand for Apple Inc products sent shares of the
tech heavyweight lower and investors braced for earnings
disappointments.
    * Copper prices slipped on Monday, dragged lower by a slight
rise in the dollar against a basket of currencies, but further
falls were kept in check by better economic growth prospects in
top consumer China.
    * World no.3 miner Rio Tinto is due to report
fourth quarter production before the market closes on Tuesday,
with analysts tipping it will beat its iron ore output forecast
for 2012. 
    * Macquarie and Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts
downgraded top global miner BHP Billiton. Merrill Lynch cut its
rating to "underperform", calling the stock expensive. "We see
the group as struggling to grow," Merrill Lynch analysts said.
 
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2120 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1470.68     -0.09%    -1.370
USD/JPY                   89.39        0.26%     0.230
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.8518          --    -0.014
SPOT GOLD                 1667.19      0.29%     4.750
US CRUDE                  94.24        0.73%     0.680
DOW JONES                 13507.32     0.14%     18.89
ASIA ADRS                135.39       0.42%      0.57
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Wall St closes lower as Apple drags                     
  * Oil rises toward $112 on product strength, weak dollar 
  * Platinum hits 3-month high on supply worry, gold up   
  * Copper dips on stronger dollar, China demand in focus 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)

