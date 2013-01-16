FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares edge up, banks lead
January 16, 2013 / 11:21 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares edge up, banks lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to open)
    SYDNEY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up 0.2
percent in early morning trade led by the financials sector, but
gains were pared by losses for miners after a big drop in iron
ore prices on uncertainty over demand from China.
    Iron ore miners BHP Billiton Ltd fell 0.4 percent
while rival Rio Tinto Ltd dropped 1.5 percent.
    Banks were firmer, with the Australia New Zealand Banking
Corp leading gains, up 0.5 percent.
    The S&P/ASX 200 index was 10 points higher at
4,748.1 by 2315 GMT. The index ended 0.5 percent higher at
4,738.4 on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was 0.3 percent
or 14.2 points higher to 4,183.4.

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
