Australia shares edge up, banks lead

(Updates to open) SYDNEY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up 0.2 percent in early morning trade led by the financials sector, but gains were pared by losses for miners after a big drop in iron ore prices on uncertainty over demand from China. Iron ore miners BHP Billiton Ltd fell 0.4 percent while rival Rio Tinto Ltd dropped 1.5 percent. Banks were firmer, with the Australia New Zealand Banking Corp leading gains, up 0.5 percent. The S&P/ASX 200 index was 10 points higher at 4,748.1 by 2315 GMT. The index ended 0.5 percent higher at 4,738.4 on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was 0.3 percent or 14.2 points higher to 4,183.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)