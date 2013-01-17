FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares open firmer on U.S. data, China GDP eyed
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 17, 2013 / 11:27 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares open firmer on U.S. data, China GDP eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to open)

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares opened 0.5 percent higher on Friday, taking a lead from Wall Street after U.S. housing and jobs data lifted the S&P 500 to a five-year high, as investors await China GDP figures.

Rio Tinto Ltd jumped 1.5 percent after its chief executive Tom Albanese was sacked following billions of dollars of write-offs on aluminium and coal assets, while top miner BHP Billiton Ltd added 0.4 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 22.0 points to 4,778.6 by 2315 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent to a 20-month high of 4,756.6 on Thursday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 4205.7 in early trade. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.