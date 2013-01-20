FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen firmer on strong metals
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 20, 2013 / 10:21 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares seen firmer on strong metals

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are likely to
open higher on Monday, taking a lead from firmer offshore
markets and commodity prices. Investors are awaiting U.S.
earnings and Australian inflation data due out later this week.
        
    * Local share price index futures climbed 0.4
percent to 4,757, a 14.2-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. 
    The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Friday to 4,771.2, and was
up 1.3 percent for the week, the biggest weekly gain in seven
weeks.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6
percent to 4,188.1 in early trade.
    * The Dow and S&P 500 closed at five-year highs on Friday as
the market registered a third straight week of gains on a solid
start to the quarterly earnings season. 
    * Copper rose on Friday, bolstered by better-than-expected
fourth quarter growth in top consumer China's economy, but
concerns about U.S. debt and supply surpluses kept gains in
check. 
        
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2205 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1485.98      0.34%     5.040
USD/JPY                   90.13        0.09%     0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.8399          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1684.4       0.00%     0.000
US CRUDE                  95.56        0.07%     0.070
DOW JONES                 13649.70     0.39%     53.68
ASIA ADRS                135.22       0.24%      0.32
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        

        
  * Dow, S&P 500 end at 5-yr highs on early earnings beats  
  * Brent crude up on debt limit proposal, supply worries  
  * Gold slightly lower after weak U.S. consumer data     
  * Copper gains on upbeat China economic data           
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.