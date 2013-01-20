FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares edge up, NAB leads
January 20, 2013 / 11:26 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares edge up, NAB leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to open)
    SYDNEY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up 0.1
percent in early morning trade, led by a rise in National
Australia Bank on interest in its UK unit, as Wall St
closed at five-year highs and commodity prices rose.
    National Australia Bank jumped 1.8 percent to $26.86, a
3-month high, after a report that Spain's Santander is
considering making a 2 billion pound ($3.2 billion) bid for its
UK business. 
    The S&P/ASX 200 index was 6.7 points higher at
4,777.9 by 2316 GMT. The index ended 1.3 percent higher last
week, its biggest weekly gain in seven weeks.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.5
percent or 22.8 points to 4,187.

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)

