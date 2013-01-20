Australia shares edge up, NAB leads

(Updates to open) SYDNEY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up 0.1 percent in early morning trade, led by a rise in National Australia Bank on interest in its UK unit, as Wall St closed at five-year highs and commodity prices rose. National Australia Bank jumped 1.8 percent to $26.86, a 3-month high, after a report that Spain's Santander is considering making a 2 billion pound ($3.2 billion) bid for its UK business. The S&P/ASX 200 index was 6.7 points higher at 4,777.9 by 2316 GMT. The index ended 1.3 percent higher last week, its biggest weekly gain in seven weeks. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.5 percent or 22.8 points to 4,187. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)