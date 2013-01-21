REFILE-Australia shares end slightly higher at 20-month high

(Corrects spelling of 'slightly' in headline) SYDNEY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched up 0.1 percent to a 20-month high on Monday, helped by gains in the gold sector and in National Australia Bank Ltd, although the market remained quiet with Wall Street closed for a public holiday. National Australia Bank climbed 1.9 percent to A$26.85, a three-month high, after a report that Spain's Banco Santander is considering a $3.2 billion bid for its British business. In the gold sector, Newcrest Mining Ltd rallied 1.1 percent while Regis Resources Ltd gained 1.8 percent. The S&P/ASX 200 index finished the day 6.3 points higher at 4,777.5, according to latest data. The index ended 1.3 percent higher last week, the biggest weekly gain in seven weeks. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.5 percent, or 21 points to 4,185.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)