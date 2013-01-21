FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Australia shares end slightly higher at 20-month high
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 21, 2013 / 5:31 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-Australia shares end slightly higher at 20-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of 'slightly' in headline)
    SYDNEY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched up 0.1
percent to a 20-month high on Monday, helped by gains in the
gold sector and in National Australia Bank Ltd,
although the market remained quiet with Wall Street closed for a
public holiday.
    National Australia Bank climbed 1.9 percent to A$26.85, a
three-month high, after a report that Spain's Banco Santander
 is considering a $3.2 billion bid for its British
business. 
    In the gold sector, Newcrest Mining Ltd rallied 1.1
percent while Regis Resources Ltd gained 1.8 percent.
    The S&P/ASX 200 index finished the day 6.3 points
higher at 4,777.5, according to latest data. The index ended 1.3
percent higher last week, the biggest weekly gain in seven
weeks.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.5
percent, or 21 points to 4,185.2. 

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.