Australia shares up, miners lead

(Updates to open) SYDNEY, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.2 percent to a fresh 20-month high in early trade on Tuesday, headed by the mining sector and supported by a solid lead from offshore. Investors will keep an eye on the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting, which is expected to announce aggressive asset buying plans to stimulate the economy. Global miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd were up 0.2 percent and 1.1 percent respectively. The S&P/ASX 200 index was 11.3 points higher at 4,788.1 by 2314 GMT. The benchmark inched up 0.1 percent to 4,777.5 on Monday. Perseus Mining Ltd fell 6.9 percent on the back of a disappointing production report. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was 0.3 percent or 13.3 points lower at 4,171.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)