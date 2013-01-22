Australia shares end volatile day flat

(Updates to close) SYDNEY, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended a volatile trading day flat, retreating from a fresh 20-month high hit earlier on Tuesday with the Bank of Japan's asset buying plans to stimulate the economy failing to bolster investor confidence. The Bank of Japan doubled its inflation target to 2 percent and eased monetary policy further, a widely expected move in response to relentless political pressure for bolder action to pull the country out of deflation. The S&P/ASX 200 index was 1.6 points higher at 4,779.1 according to latest data, after peaking at 4,801.7 during trade. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index also finished flat, up 1.9 points to 4,187.1. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)