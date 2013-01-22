Australia shares seen inching up on miners

MELBOURNE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares may open higher on Wednesday, buoyed by the miners following Japan's stimulus measures and Wall Street's rise to a fresh five-year high, but gains may be limited ahead of the local results season. * Stock index futures rose 0.2 percent to 4,753.0, but that was a 26.1-point discount to the underyling S&P/ASX 200 index . The benchmark index finished flat on Tuesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was steady at 4,187.3 in early trade. * On Wall Street, bank and commodity shares led the Standard & Poor's 500 to a fresh five-year closing high on Tuesday on hopes that the global economy continues to mend. * Copper rose to its highest level in more than a week on Tuesday, following other commodities markets and equities higher after Japan's central bank promised unlimited asset buying to boost economic growth. * Top miner BHP Billiton reported a 3 percent rise in iron ore production in the December quarter, broadly in line with expectations and kept its FY 2013 iron ore production guidance unchanged at 183 million tonnes. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2124 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1492.51 0.44% 6.530 USD/JPY 88.7 -0.98% -0.880 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8399 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1691.86 0.14% 2.310 US CRUDE 96.24 0.71% 0.680 DOW JONES 13712.13 0.46% 62.43 ASIA ADRS 134.37 -0.63% -0.85 ------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P 500 ends at 5-yr high on banks, materials * Oil rises on BOJ plan, German investor sentiment * Gold up on Japan stimulus, U.S. stocks at 5-year high * Copper rises on Japan easing move, dollar For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)