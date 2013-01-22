FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen inching up on miners
January 22, 2013 / 9:46 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares seen inching up on miners

MELBOURNE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares may open
higher on Wednesday, buoyed by the miners following Japan's
stimulus measures and Wall Street's rise to a fresh five-year
high, but gains may be limited ahead of the local results
season.
    
    * Stock index futures rose 0.2 percent to 4,753.0, but that
was a 26.1-point discount to the underyling S&P/ASX 200 index
. The benchmark index finished flat on Tuesday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was steady at
4,187.3 in early trade.
    * On Wall Street, bank and commodity shares led the Standard
& Poor's 500 to a fresh five-year closing high on Tuesday on
hopes that the global economy continues to mend.
    * Copper rose to its highest level in more than a week on
Tuesday, following other commodities markets and equities higher
after Japan's central bank promised unlimited asset buying to
boost economic growth.
    * Top miner BHP Billiton reported a 3 percent rise
in iron ore production in the December quarter, broadly in line
with expectations and kept its FY 2013 iron ore production
guidance unchanged at 183 million tonnes. 
  
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2124 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1492.51      0.44%     6.530
USD/JPY                   88.7        -0.98%    -0.880
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.8399          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1691.86      0.14%     2.310
US CRUDE                  96.24        0.71%     0.680
DOW JONES                 13712.13     0.46%     62.43
ASIA ADRS                134.37      -0.63%     -0.85
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * S&P 500 ends at 5-yr high on banks, materials           
  * Oil rises on BOJ plan, German investor sentiment       
  * Gold up on Japan stimulus, U.S. stocks at 5-year high 
  * Copper rises on Japan easing move, dollar            
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)

