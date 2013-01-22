FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares up, BHP gains on higher iron ore output
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 22, 2013 / 11:26 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares up, BHP gains on higher iron ore output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.4
percent on Wednesday as top miner BHP Billiton gained
after lifting iron ore production, and banks and insurers
advanced following Japan's stimulus measures and a rise on Wall
Street to fresh five-year highs.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 20 points at
4,798.8 by 2317 GMT. It finished flat on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent to
4,198.5.
    On Wall Street, bank and commodity shares led the Standard &
Poor's 500 to a fresh five-year closing high. Copper rose to its
highest level in more than a week.
    Top miner BHP rose 1.2 percent after it reported a 3 percent
rise in iron ore production in the December quarter.
    

 (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.