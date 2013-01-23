FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen firmer after US rally; eyes on China PMI
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 23, 2013 / 10:06 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares seen firmer after US rally; eyes on China PMI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to
edge higher on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street where the
tech sector posted better-than-expected profits. Investors are
likely to be cautious ahead of manufacturing data from major
export market China and local releases, including a quarterly
production report from Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.
    
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent
to 4,762.0, but still at a 25.8-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark index rose 0.2 percent
higher to 4,787.8 on Wednesday, the highest close in almost 21
months.   
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.1
percent to 4,191.5 in early trade.
    * The S&P 500 extended its winning streak to six days on
Wednesday after stronger-than-expected profits from IBM and
Google alleviated investor concerns about the technology sector.
    * Copper fell on Wednesday, dragged lower by indications of
a well-supplied market amid higher output from mining groups
such as BHP Billiton and signs of subdued demand from top
consumer China.  
    * Spot iron ore prices were steady on Wednesday, with weak
steel demand in top importer China curbing gains from port
shutdowns in Australia. 
    * Australia's Port Hedland, which handles about a fifth of
the world's seaborne-traded iron ore, was due to reopen on
Wednesday after being spared the brunt of a cyclone that has
also shut other major ports in Western Australia.
 
    * Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, Australia's third
biggest iron ore miner, will report its quarterly iron ore
production. 
    * The HSBC China PMI figure is due at 0145 GMT on Thursday,
with the market expecting a stronger reading than December's
51.5.
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2144 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1494.81      0.15%     2.250
USD/JPY                   88.6        -0.11%    -0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.8276          --    -0.016
SPOT GOLD                 1685.66     -0.35%    -5.940
US CRUDE                  95.53       -1.19%    -1.150
DOW JONES                 13779.33     0.49%     67.12
ASIA ADRS                134.10      -0.21%     -0.28
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                   

  * S&P knocks on 1,500 barrier as tech earnings extend rally
 
  * US oil prices plunge after Seaway pipeline cuts rates  
  * Gold down on EU data, better economic outlook         
  * Copper slips on higher mine output, subdued China data 
 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang, editing by Jane Wardell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.