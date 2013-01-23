FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares slip as miners sink
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 23, 2013 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares slip as miners sink

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped 0.1
percent on Thursday as top miners sank in cautious trade ahead
of manufacturing data from major export market China.
    The HSBC China PMI figure is due at 0145 GMT on Thursday,
with the market expecting the reading to top December's 51.5.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 5 points at
4,783 by 2315 GMT. It rose 0.2 percent to 4,787.8 on Wednesday,
the highest close in almost 21 months.   
   BHP Billiton fell 0.6 percent while Rio Tinto
 was down 1.1 percent after copper prices softened and
iron ore prices languished offshore.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 3
points to 4,191.05.
    Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, Australia's third
biggest iron ore miner, will report its quarterly iron ore
production later on Thursday. 

 (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.