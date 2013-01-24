Australia shares rise to 21-month high, U-turn on China PMI

MELBOURNE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.5 percent on Thursday, a fresh 21-month high after reversing morning losses as a measure of growth in China's factory sector accelerated to a two-year high in January, boosting local miners.. The positive read from China, Australia's top export market, helped BHP Billiton recover earlier losses and end 0.3 percent higher. Top banks led gains, with Westpac Banking Corp up 1.3 percent at A$27.10. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 22.4 points to 4,810.20, according to the latest data. It rose 0.2 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.1 percent to 4,189.9. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)