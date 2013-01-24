FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen propped up by Asian growth
January 24, 2013 / 10:31 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares seen propped up by Asian growth

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Friday, building on an upward surge since the start of
the new year that has taken the market to a 21-month high,
boosted by solid China factory data and Japanese stimulus
measures.              
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent
to 4,797, a 13.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index. The benchmark index closed 0.5 percent higher at
4,810.2 on Thursday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 4.6
points to 4,185.3 in early trade.
    * The smallest of gains gave the Standard & Poor's 500 its
seventh straight winning day on Thursday, but the index failed
to hold above the 1,500 line, restrained by Apple's worst day in
more than four years. The S&P 500 inched up just 0.01 of a point
to finish at 1,494.82.
    * Copper steadied on Thursday as disappointing corporate
earnings offset strong growth in manufacturing in China and the
United States, which boosted expectations of a pickup in demand
from the world's top metals consumers.  
    * Spot iron ore prices rose to one-week highs as some
Chinese steel mills continued to restock ahead of the Lunar New
Year holiday, although buying interest was lean.
    * Australia's Port Hedland, which handles about a fifth of
the world's seaborne-traded iron ore, resumed normal operations
on Thursday after being spared the brunt of a cyclone that has
also shut other major ports in Western Australia.
 
    * Healthcare firm ResMed, which makes products to
treat sleep disorders, reported second-quarter profits jumped 24
percent, with revenues up 13 percent on U.S. and European
demand. The stock has gained 8 percent since the start of the
year.
        
                                                                    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2218 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1494.82         0%     0.010
 USD/JPY                          90.31       -0.02%    -0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8524          --     0.025
 SPOT GOLD                        1667.29      0.00%    -0.070
 US CRUDE                         95.9         0.70%     0.670
 DOW JONES                        13825.33     0.33%     46.00
 ASIA ADRS                        134.44       0.25%      0.34
 -------------------------------------------------------------      
 
 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)

(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)
