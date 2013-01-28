FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen lower, miners may find gains tough
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 28, 2013 / 10:51 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares seen lower, miners may find gains tough

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 29 - Australian shares are likely to edge lower
on Tuesday morning after Wall Street eased, and miners may
struggle to extend recent gains as some Chinese iron ore buyers
sit out until after the Lunar New Year holidays in February. 
         
    * Local share price index futures inched down 0.1
percent to 4,830, a 5.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. 
    The benchmark finished up 25 points at 4,835.2 on Friday.
The market was closed on Monday for the Australia Day holiday. 
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.1
percent to 4,200.8 in early trade.
    * The S&P 500 eased slightly on Monday after an eight-day
run of gains, while the Nasdaq edged higher as Apple shares
rebounded. 
    * Copper edged higher on Monday after better-than-expected
U.S. durable goods data lifted confidence about growth and
demand in the world's largest economy, but uneasiness about the
growth of supply kept prices in check. 
    * More restocking by Chinese steelmakers and limited spot
cargoes may nudge iron ore prices higher this week, though gains
will be capped with buyers not keen on chasing pricey cargoes
and sellers willing to wait until after the February holiday.
 
    * Giant Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan
has emerged as a final-round bidder for the fibre-optics
business of Leighton Holdings Ltd, according to sources
with knowledge of the matter. 
  
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2200 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1500.18     -0.18%    -2.780
USD/JPY                   90.85        0.01%     0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.9631          --     0.014
SPOT GOLD                 1655.14      0.05%     0.800
US CRUDE                  96.54        0.69%     0.660
DOW JONES                 13881.93    -0.10%    -14.05
ASIA ADRS                133.57      -0.55%     -0.74
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
           
  * S&P 500 eases, ends longest winning run in 8 years     
  * Oil rises as Hess refinery closure boosts gasoline    
  * Platinum down 1.2 pct as Amplats delays job cuts     
  * Copper up after U.S. data, supply outlook weighs    
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.