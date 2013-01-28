FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares hit 21-month high, banks lead
January 28, 2013 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares hit 21-month high, banks lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares rallied 0.8
percent to a 21-month high as trade resumed on Tuesday after a
holiday weekend, led by financial shares.
    The Commonwealth Bank of Australia led gains in the
banking sector, jumping 1.2 percent.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was 38.2 points
higher at 4,873.3 by 2316 GMT. The benchmark finished up 25
points at 4,835.2 on Friday. The market was closed on Monday for
the Australia Day holiday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 3.7
points to 4,200.7.

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
