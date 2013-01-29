FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares finish at 21-month high, CBA soars
January 29, 2013 / 5:21 AM / in 5 years

Australia shares finish at 21-month high, CBA soars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)
    SYDNEY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares rallied 1.1
percent to a fresh 21-month high, led by financial stocks, when
trade resumed on Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend.
    Westpac Banking Corp led the financials higher,
soaring 2.4 percent. Australia's biggest lender, the
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, rose 1.8 percent to
reach an all-time high of A$64.73. 
    The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 53.8 points higher at
4,889 according to latest data. On Friday, the benchmark rose 25
points at 4,835.2. The market was closed on Monday for the
Australia Day holiday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished 4.1
points lower to 4,200.3.


 (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

