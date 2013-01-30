FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares rise for tenth straight day, at 21-month high
Sections
Featured
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 30, 2013 / 5:30 AM / 5 years ago

Australia shares rise for tenth straight day, at 21-month high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.2
percent to a fresh 21-month high on Wednesday as top miners
climbed on firmer copper prices and insurers rebounded as the
wider market gained from a revival in risk appetite.
    It was the 10th straight day of gains and the pushed the
market to a 5.3 percent rise so far for January.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 7.7 points to
4,896.7, according to the latest data, its best since April
2011. It rose 1.1 percent on Tuesday.
    BHP Billiton gained 1.2 percent while Rio Tinto
 advanced 1.5 percent. 
    QBE Insurance Group rebounded 4.2 percent while
Insurance Australia Group recovered 1.2 percent.
Insurers had been hit as fire and flood ravages Australia.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 1.1
percent to 4,247.546, the highest since October 2007. 
    The top 10 stocks rose 1.6 percent on improved risk
appetite, amid signs the local economy is picking up. Top stock
Fletcher Building rose 1.4 percent to NZ$9.39, a 21
month high.

 (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell and Gyles Beckford in Wellington;
Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.