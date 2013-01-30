FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen dipping after 10 days of gains
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 30, 2013 / 10:41 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares seen dipping after 10 days of gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised
to open a touch lower on caution over stalled U.S. growth, with
investors taking a breather following the local market's longest
winning streak in more than nine years.  
    
    * Local share price index futures slipped 0.1
percent to 4,855.0, a 41.7 point discount to the underlying 
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent
on Wednesday to a 21-month closing high.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 1.3
points to 4,246.3 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve
said economic growth had stalled but indicated the pullback was
likely temporary. Data showed U.S. gross domestic product had
unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter. 
    * Copper climbed to the highest in nearly a month on largely
upbeat economic data, but the upside was capped by caution about
weak underlying metals demand and the setback in U.S. growth.
Gold also rose.
    * Top supermarkets chain Woolworths reports
December quarter sales on Thursday. On Wednesday, arch rival
Wesfarmers <WES.AX reported 3.9 percent quarterly sales growth
at its Coles supermarkets, excluding new stores. 
    * Origin Energy is due to report quarterly
production.
     
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2221 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1501.96     -0.39%    -5.880
USD/JPY                   91.04       -0.03%    -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.992           --    -0.007
SPOT GOLD                 1676.17     -0.03%    -0.530
US CRUDE                  97.96        0.40%     0.390
DOW JONES                 13910.42    -0.32%    -44.00
ASIA ADRS                135.62       0.17%      0.23
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Wall St ends lower after Fed statement                
  * Oil up as economic optimism overshadows weak US data 
  * Gold rises on surprise drop in US growth, Fed        
  * Copper surges to near-month peak, capped by US data 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.