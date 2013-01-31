FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares post first fall in 11 days
January 31, 2013 / 5:20 AM / 5 years ago

Australia shares post first fall in 11 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.4
percent on Thursday on caution over stalled U.S. economic
growth, breaking the local market's 10-day winning streak, the
longest in more than nine years.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 18 points to
4,878.8, according to the latest data.
    Australian miners and retailers were lower, pulling the
market down from 21-month highs after a 5.3 percent gain in
January.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1
percent to 4,252.647.
    U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after U.S. gross domestic
product had unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter. 

 (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ron Popeski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
