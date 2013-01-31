FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen cautious ahead of U.S. data
January 31, 2013 / 10:41 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares seen cautious ahead of U.S. data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares may have a
softer tone at the open on Friday after U.S. stocks edged down
ahead of the payrolls report due later in the day, although
major mining stocks could support the market after their U.S.
ADRs rose.
   
    * Local share price index futures rose 5 points to
4,850, a 28.78 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Thursday
to break a 10-day run of gains.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.1
percent to 4,248.64 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday on a mixed bag of
economic data gave more reasons for investors to be cautious
ahead of the January jobs report. The Dow Jones industrial
average fell 0.36 percent to 13,860.58.
    * Copper dipped on Thursday, retreating from a 3-1/2 month
peak as investors waited on data from the United States and
China to gauge the outlook for demand. Gold fell nearly 1
percent.
    * Mining stocks could find support after the U.S. ADRs of
BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto both rose 1
percent.
                                                                                                    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2237 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1498.11     -0.26%    -3.850
 USD/JPY                          91.75        0.03%     0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9849          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1663.25      0.02%     0.260
 US CRUDE                         97.49       -0.46%    -0.450
 DOW JONES                        13860.58    -0.36%    -49.84
 ASIA ADRS                        135.76       0.10%      0.14
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                      
 
  * Wall St eases after mixed data                       
  * Brent crude futures settle higher, post month gain   
  * Gold down almost 1 percent after failing to rally   
  * Copper retreats after touching 3-1/2 month peak    
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
