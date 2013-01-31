FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares get fresh boost from iron ore
January 31, 2013 / 11:21 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares get fresh boost from iron ore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with opening levels)

MELBOURNE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares resumed their upward climb on Friday, rising 0.4 percent as major mining stocks gained on another jump in iron ore prices.

BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto both climbed 0.8 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 17.6 points at 4,896.4 at 2312 GMT. The index fell 0.4 percent on Thursday to break a 10-day run of gains.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index was unchanged at 4,252.6. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
