Australia shares get fresh boost from iron ore

MELBOURNE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares resumed their upward climb on Friday, rising 0.4 percent as major mining stocks gained on another jump in iron ore prices.

BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto both climbed 0.8 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 17.6 points at 4,896.4 at 2312 GMT. The index fell 0.4 percent on Thursday to break a 10-day run of gains.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index was unchanged at 4,252.6. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Joseph Radford)