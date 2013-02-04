FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares drop 0.7 pct after U.S. data disappoints
February 4, 2013 / 11:21 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares drop 0.7 pct after U.S. data disappoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped 0.7
percent on Tuesday after discouraging U.S. factory orders hit
Wall Street and political ructions in Spain and Italy spurred
more profit-taking after a 6 percent rally so far this year.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was 36.2 points
lower at 4,871.3 as of 2311 GMT. On Monday, the benchmark index
hit an intraday high of 4,951 but ended down 13.6 points at
4,907.5. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index lost 0.6
percent, or 23.2 points, to 4,223.2.

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
