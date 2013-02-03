FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares climb 0.5 pct, eye on 5,000 level
February 3, 2013 / 11:16 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares climb 0.5 pct, eye on 5,000 level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with opening levels)

MELBOURNE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares extended their winning streak on Monday, rising 0.5 percent after Wall Street hit a five-year high in the previous session as strong economic data buoyed sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rallied 26.8 points to 4947.9 at 2312 GMT, the 12th gain in 13 sessions and taking the index closer to the psychological 5,000 mark. The index rose 0.9 percent on Friday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 4,254.

Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin

