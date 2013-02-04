FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen down on U.S., euro zone uncertainty
February 4, 2013 / 9:26 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares seen down on U.S., euro zone uncertainty

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open lower on Tuesday with discouraging U.S. factory orders and
political ructions in Spain and Italy likely to spur more
profit-taking following a 6 percent rally so far this year.
    
    * Stock index futures dropped 0.7 percent to 4,835,
a 72.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Monday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3
percent to 4,234.5 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks slid on Monday, giving the S&P 500 its worst
day of the year, as renewed worries about the euro zone crisis
caused the market to pull back from recent gains.
    * Copper rose on Monday as confidence in the outlook for
growth increased after data pointed to strength in the U.S.
economy and a modest rebound in Chinese factory activity, but
prices slipped from four-month highs as the dollar gained.
    * The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hold the cash
rate steady at 3.0 percent at its first meeting of the year on
Tuesday.
    * Bionic ear maker Cochlear is due to release its
first-half results. 

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2103 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1495.72     -1.15%   -17.450
USD/JPY                   92.3        -0.45%    -0.420
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.9601          --    -0.065
SPOT GOLD                 1673.32      0.41%     6.780
US CRUDE                  96.13       -1.68%    -1.640
DOW JONES                 13880.08    -0.93%   -129.71
ASIA ADRS                135.67      -0.93%     -1.27
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        

        
  * Wall St pulls back on euro zone jitters                 
  * Oil prices drop on profit-taking after strong run      
  * Platinum rises on Amplats, car sales reports          
  * Confidence in growth boosts copper, dollar weighs    
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
