Australia shares seen nudging higher, retail sales eyed
February 5, 2013 / 10:36 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares seen nudging higher, retail sales eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open
higher on Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded on solid U.S.
earnings and data showed the global economy continuing to
improve.
    
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent
to 4,864, an 18.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Tuesday.
    * New Zealand's market is closed for the Waitangi
Day public holiday.
    * U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday, recovering a day after the
market's biggest sell-off since November, buoyed by
stronger-than-expected earnings and data showing further
expansion in the massive U.S. services sector. 
    * Copper prices slipped as concerns about political
stability in Italy and Spain prompted caution among investors,
but spot iron ore prices hit a three-week high as traders and
Chinese steel mills stocked up ahead of next week's Lunar New
Year holidays. 
    * Retail sales data at 0030 GMT will be eyed for signs of
whether Australian consumers are increasing spending following
125 basis points of interest rate cuts last year. The Reserve
Bank of Australia left rates unchanged at a record low of 3
percent on Tuesday, saying the impact of past cuts had yet to be
felt. 
    * Alan Joyce, the chief executive of Qantas Airways Ltd
, gives his first speech since the airline outlined its
Asian strategy earlier this year.
 
                                                                                                                       
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2222 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1511.29      1.04%    15.580
 USD/JPY                          93.71        0.11%     0.100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0052          --     0.049
 SPOT GOLD                        1672.55      0.00%    -0.050
 US CRUDE                         96.65        0.50%     0.480
 DOW JONES                        13979.30     0.71%     99.22
 ASIA ADRS                        136.14       0.36%      0.48
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                                         
 
           
  * Wall St bounces after sell-off; results a boost       
  * Brent jumps, hits 20-week high on strong data        
  * Gold lower as economy improves, platinum metals up  
  * METALS-Copper slips on European political concerns 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
