FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares rally on Wall Street rebound, banks lead
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 6, 2013 / 5:21 AM / in 5 years

Australia shares rally on Wall Street rebound, banks lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)
    SYDNEY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares rallied 0.8
percent on Wednesday, led by financials, after a rebound on Wall
Street following strong U.S. earnings.
    Banks were firmer with Westpac banking Corp leading
gains, jumping 0.8 percent.
    The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 38.3 points higher at
4,921 according to latest data. The benchmark index fell 0.5
percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index is closed for
the Waitangi Day public holiday.


 (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.