Australia shares rally on Wall Street rebound, banks lead

(Updates to close) SYDNEY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares rallied 0.8 percent on Wednesday, led by financials, after a rebound on Wall Street following strong U.S. earnings. Banks were firmer with Westpac banking Corp leading gains, jumping 0.8 percent. The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 38.3 points higher at 4,921 according to latest data. The benchmark index fell 0.5 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index is closed for the Waitangi Day public holiday. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)