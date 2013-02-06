FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen inching up, results dominate
February 6, 2013 / 10:46 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares seen inching up, results dominate

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to
open a touch higher, bolstered by the top miners after iron ore
prices rose, while investors will be digesting earnings results
from two of the market's biggest stocks, National Australia Bank
and Telstra Corp.
    
    * Local share price index futures inched up 0.1
percent to 4,890, a 31-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent on
Wednesday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1
percent to 4,216.3 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks ended mostly flat on Wednesday, taking another
pause in the recent rally that has driven the S&P 500 to
five-year highs, as transportation and technology shares lost
ground.
    * Copper dipped in a second day of modest losses as the
dollar strengthened and physical demand in China was sluggish
ahead of next week's Lunar New Year holidays.
    * Top lender National Australia Bank reported a 4
percent rise in first-quarter cash earnings, boosted by rising
revenues and a fall in bad debts. 
    * Top phone company Telstra Corp posted an 8.8
percent rise in first-half net profit, bolstered by growth in
its mobiles business. 
    * Wagering group Tabcorp reported a first-half net
profit of A$72.9 million, and warned operating expenses were
expected to increase by around 2 percent in the second half.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2231 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1512.12      0.05%     0.830
USD/JPY                   93.59       -0.04%    -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.9639          --    -0.041
SPOT GOLD                 1677.1       0.00%    -0.010
US CRUDE                  96.62       -0.02%    -0.020
DOW JONES                 13986.52     0.05%      7.22
ASIA ADRS                136.86       0.53%      0.72
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Wall Street ends flat as investors pull back           
  * Brent rises, U.S. crude dips on inventory build       
  * Gold quietly higher; ECB meeting, equities eyed      
  * Copper slips for 2nd day on firm dlr, weak demand   
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
