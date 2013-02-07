FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen lower on renewed European concerns
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 7, 2013 / 10:32 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares seen lower on renewed European concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to
open lower on Friday as sentiment turns cautious after investors
took comments from the ECB president as a signal of concerns
about the euro and Europe's growth outlook.
    
    * Share price index futures fell 8 points to 4,886,
a 49.7 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Thursday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 18.94
points to 5,214.18 in early trade.
    * Falls in gold and copper prices are likely to weigh on
mining stocks.
    * Takeover target Sundance Resources will resume
trading after being on a halt since January 25. China's Hanlong
Group said the Chinese government had made approval for its
takeover conditional on it getting a Chinese partner to assist
in developing the $4.7 billion Mbalam iron ore project in
Africa. 
    * Newcrest Mining releases H1 results.
    * The Reserve bank of Australia releases it's quarterly
monitory policy statement at 0030GMT.   
     
                                                                                                                            
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2146 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1509.39     -0.18%    -2.730
 USD/JPY                          93.53       -0.11%    -0.100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9586          --    -0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1671        -0.36%    -6.110
 US CRUDE                         95.84       -0.81%    -0.780
 DOW JONES                        13944.05    -0.30%    -42.47
 ASIA ADRS                        136.30      -0.41%     -0.56
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                                            
  * Wall St falters on euro zone jitters                  
  * Oil near five-month high on Iran, WTI falls           
  * Gold down in volatile trading on renewed euro fears  
  * Copper slips along with euro on Draghi comments     
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.