Australia shares up as banks, Telstra, miners rise
February 7, 2013 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

Australia shares up as banks, Telstra, miners rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.3
percent on Thursday, bolstered by  index heavyweights National
Australia Bank and Telstra Corp, which reported higher earnings.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index added 14.75 points
to 4,935.7, according to the latest data. It rose 0.8 percent on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4
percent to 4,195.24 after data showed New Zealand's employment
fell by 23,000 jobs, or 1.0 percent, in the three months to Dec.
31..
    Top lender National Australia Bank rose 1.9 percent
after it reported a 4 percent rise in first-quarter cash
earnings, boosted by rising revenues and a fall in bad debts.
.
    Telstra Corp, Australia's largest phone company,
gained 1.3 percent after posting an 8.8 percent rise in
first-half net profit as it attracted new customers to its
mobile business.
    

 (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Eric Meijer)

