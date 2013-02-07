Australia shares boosted as NAB hits multi-year highs

MELBOURNE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.3 percent on Thursday, bolstered by index heavyweights National Australia Bank and Telstra Corp, which reported higher earnings. Economic data also supported sentiment. Australian employment rose by 10,400 in January while the jobless rate held steady at 5.4 percent, beating market expectations. "February is often a soft month for shares. However, the trend in share markets is likely to remain up this year," said Shane Oliver, strategist at AMP Capital. "The positive momentum seen in recent months in share markets is indicative of a bull market, during which corrections are usually short-lived and mild. Share market valuations are still attractive," he said. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index added 14.75 points to 4,935.7, according to the latest data. It rose 0.8 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent to 4,195.24 after data showed New Zealand's employment fell by 23,000 jobs, or 1.0 percent, in the three months to Dec. 31.. Top lender National Australia Bank rose 1.9 percent to A$28.63, its best close since April 2010, after it reported a 4 percent rise in first-quarter cash earnings, boosted by rising revenues and a fall in bad debts. "It looks cheaper than stocks such as Commonwealth Bank which looks pricey in comparison," said Angus Gluskie, portfolio manager at White Funds Management, which has a stake in NAB. Top phone company Telstra Corp rose 1.3 percent to A$4.64 after it posted an 8.8 percent rise in first-half net profit, bolstered by growth in its mobiles business. "It's met most expectations and exceeded some," said Gluskie. Whitehaven Coal Ltd fell 5.3 percent to A$3.02 after the timeframe for government consideration of its Maules Creek project was extended by three months. News Corp sank 3.2 percent to A$26.60 after reporting December quarter results. Australand Property Group fell 2.3 percent to A$3.42 after it said it expects first-half earnings will be less than a year earlier. Tabcorp Holdings Ltd rose 2.6 percent to A$3.16 after it reported net profit of A$72.9 million for the half year. Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd fell 3.3 percent to A$0.44 after the competition regulator outlined factors that may affect its final decision on the proposed purchase of 60 percent of Tiger Australia. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Eric Meijer)