Australia shares edge up; banks lead, investors cautious

(Adds details, comments, stocks on the move) SYDNEY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares recovered from early losses to edge up 0.3 percent, led by financial stocks, although investors remained cautious as Europe's growth outlook weighed on global markets. Banks all rose, headed by a 0.9 percent jump by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group to a 5-year high. Despite downbeat comments by ECB President Mario Draghi, the local market gained for a third straight day and is set to end the week higher as investors look to policy makers to keep the global recovery on track. "They'll print money, they'll do whatever it takes," said Damien Boey, equity strategist at Credit Suisse. "I think it's all very much in that mode of: 'Yes, there might be some bad news out there that people are talking about, but we think policy makers will be able to handle it'." The S&P/ASX 200 index was 13.1 points higher at 4,948.8 as of 0020 GMT. The benchmark index rose 0.3 percent on Thursday. Global miners Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Billiton Ltd were firmer, rising 0.2 percent and 0.9 percent respectively. Lynas Corp jumped 1.7 percent. Oil producers were also stronger after Brent crude rose to a near five-month high above $117 a barrel on Thursday. Woodside Petroleum added 1.7 percent while Santos was up 0.8 percent. Food retailers were softer. Woolworths Ltd lost 0.6 percent while rival Wesfarmers Ltd was trading flat. Economic activity in the euro area should gradually recover later in 2013 but there are more negative risks than positive ones, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was 0.5 percent or 21.1 points higher to 4,216.3. STOCKS ON THE MOVE * Takeover target Sundance Resources crashed 13.2 percent or A$0.05 to A$0.30. The company will resume trading after being on a halt since January 25. China's Hanlong Group said the Chinese government had made approval for its takeover conditional on it getting a Chinese partner to assist in developing the $4.7 billion Mbalam iron ore project in Africa. (0018 GMT) * Newcrest Mining surged 4.33 percent or A$1.02 to A$24.37. The world no.3 gold producer reported first-half underlying profit of A$320 million, down 48 percent on the same period a year ago due to spending on mine upgrades, and in line with market forecasts. (0018 GMT) * Worley Parsons Ltd gained 1 percent, or A$0.25 to A$25.63 after the company was awarded a services contract for the first Polish nuclear power plant development program. (0019 GMT) (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)