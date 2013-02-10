FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen shying away from 34-month high
February 10, 2013 / 10:16 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares seen shying away from 34-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares will likely
edge lower on Monday, falling back from a 34-month closing high
touched in the previous session, as metal prices and Wall Street
eased.
    
    * Stock index futures fell 9 points to 4,926, a
45.3-point discount to the close of the S&P/ASX 200 index
 on Friday. 
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 4.1
points to 4,221.7 in early trade.
    * On Wall Street on Friday, the Nasdaq composite stock index
closed at a 12-year high and the S&P 500 index at a five-year
high, boosted by gains in technology shares and stronger
overseas trade figures.
    * Copper rose on Friday for the first time in four days on a
softer dollar and strong trade data from China and the United
States, which signalled improved economic growth and brighter
prospects for metals demand.
    * The bourse operator ASX Ltd is expected to get a
boost on Monday after the Australian government delayed a
decision on opening the country's equities clearing facility to
competition for two years, extending the ASX's monopoly.
    * Earnings season gets into full swing this week, with
electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi Ltd on Monday posting a
first-half net profit rise of 3.1 percent and a solid start to
the year with same-store sales growth of 4.2 percent in January.
    

                                                                   
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2202 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1517.93      0.57%     8.540
 USD/JPY                          92.71        0.06%     0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9499          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1666.55      0.00%     0.000
 US CRUDE                         95.72       -0.11%    -0.110
 DOW JONES                        13992.97     0.35%     48.92
 ASIA ADRS                        136.90       0.44%      0.60
 -------------------------------------------------------------     
 
      
  * Wall St surges to 5-year highs                          
  * Oil hits 9-month high on strong China imports          
  * Gold eases on Wall St rally, bright US trade data     
  * Copper snaps 3-day fall on upbeat U.S, Chinese data  
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Editing by Lincoln Feast)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
