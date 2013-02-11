FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen drifting on slim drivers
February 11, 2013 / 10:31 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares seen drifting on slim drivers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
move in a tight range for a second day, with few company results
to steer the market and little direction from a steady Wall
Street and Lunar New Year-sapped Asian trade.
      
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent
to 4,936.0, but that was a 23.5-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent
on Monday in thin trade.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 2.7
points to 4,217.8 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks ended a quiet session with slight moves on
Monday as investors found few reasons to keep pushing shares
higher following a six-week advance, though the longer-term
trend was still viewed as positive.
    * Copper fell on Monday, hurt by the Lunar New Year holiday
in Asia and renewed political concerns in Europe, though the
slide was kept in check by improved U.S. and Chinese growth
prospects. 
    * Whitehaven Coal shares could climb on Tuesday
after the Australian government gave conditional approval to its
key growth project, the Maules Creek mine, which the company
aims to open in 2014. 
    * Mining and power equipment maker Bradken said its
order books have stabilised and there is evidence to suggest it
had reached the bottom of the current cycle as it reported its
first-half results.
    * Shares in Yancoal Australia may slip after it
said it was looking for a new chief executive, with CEO Murray
Bailey stepping down in July amid reported tensions with the
company's Chinese board.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2144 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1517.01     -0.06%    -0.920
USD/JPY                   94.35        1.83%     1.700
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.9662          --     0.016
SPOT GOLD                 1647.86     -1.14%   -19.030
US CRUDE                  97           1.34%     1.280
DOW JONES                 13971.24    -0.16%    -21.73
ASIA ADRS                137.32       0.31%      0.42
------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                               
  * Wall St ends flat as investors seek new catalysts       
  * Brent oil falls after US blizzard; Europe worries drag 
  * Gold falls to one-month low on little liquidity       
  * Copper slips on Europe, growth prospects support     
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
