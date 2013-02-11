Australia shares seen drifting on slim drivers

MELBOURNE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to move in a tight range for a second day, with few company results to steer the market and little direction from a steady Wall Street and Lunar New Year-sapped Asian trade. * Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to 4,936.0, but that was a 23.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Monday in thin trade. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 2.7 points to 4,217.8 in early trade. * U.S. stocks ended a quiet session with slight moves on Monday as investors found few reasons to keep pushing shares higher following a six-week advance, though the longer-term trend was still viewed as positive. * Copper fell on Monday, hurt by the Lunar New Year holiday in Asia and renewed political concerns in Europe, though the slide was kept in check by improved U.S. and Chinese growth prospects. * Whitehaven Coal shares could climb on Tuesday after the Australian government gave conditional approval to its key growth project, the Maules Creek mine, which the company aims to open in 2014. * Mining and power equipment maker Bradken said its order books have stabilised and there is evidence to suggest it had reached the bottom of the current cycle as it reported its first-half results. * Shares in Yancoal Australia may slip after it said it was looking for a new chief executive, with CEO Murray Bailey stepping down in July amid reported tensions with the company's Chinese board. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2144 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1517.01 -0.06% -0.920 USD/JPY 94.35 1.83% 1.700 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9662 -- 0.016 SPOT GOLD 1647.86 -1.14% -19.030 US CRUDE 97 1.34% 1.280 DOW JONES 13971.24 -0.16% -21.73 ASIA ADRS 137.32 0.31% 0.42 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends flat as investors seek new catalysts * Brent oil falls after US blizzard; Europe worries drag * Gold falls to one-month low on little liquidity * Copper slips on Europe, growth prospects support For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)