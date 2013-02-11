FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares flat before earnings; CBA at all-time high
February 11, 2013 / 11:26 PM / in 5 years

Australian shares flat before earnings; CBA at all-time high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched up 0.3
percent on Tuesday, led by the financials sector, after Wall
Street ended an uneventful session  and investors waited on
corporate earnings results ahead of a busy reporting week.
    The Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Australia's top
lender, led the gains, rising 0.4 percent to an all-time high of
A$65.49.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was 15.3 points
higher at 4,974.8 at 2316 GMT. It fell 0.2 percent on Monday in
thin trade.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was also
trading flat, up 0.1 points to 4,220.6.

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
