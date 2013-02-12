FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares finish flat, near 5,000 mark ahead of earnings
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 12, 2013 / 5:31 AM / in 5 years

Australia shares finish flat, near 5,000 mark ahead of earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)
    SYDNEY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares finished flat
on Tuesday, with the main stock index meeting resistance near
the 5,000 mark ahead of a slew of corporate earnings due this
week.
    The Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Australia's top
lender, rose 0.6 percent to an all-time closing high of A$65.52
as investors eagerly await its half-year results due on
Wednesday.
    The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.5 points lower at
4,959, according to the latest data. The benchmark fell 0.2
percent on Monday in thin trade.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index also finished
flat, slipping 2.4 points to 4,218.1.


 (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.