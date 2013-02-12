Australia shares finish flat, near 5,000 mark ahead of earnings

(Updates to close) SYDNEY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares finished flat on Tuesday, with the main stock index meeting resistance near the 5,000 mark ahead of a slew of corporate earnings due this week. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Australia's top lender, rose 0.6 percent to an all-time closing high of A$65.52 as investors eagerly await its half-year results due on Wednesday. The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.5 points lower at 4,959, according to the latest data. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Monday in thin trade. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index also finished flat, slipping 2.4 points to 4,218.1. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)