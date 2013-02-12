FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian shares rise, CBA hits all-time high on record earnings
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 12, 2013 / 11:21 PM / in 5 years

Australian shares rise, CBA hits all-time high on record earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares advanced 0.6
percent on Wednesday led by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia,
as Wall Street edged higher and investor sentiment was bolstered
by a strong earnings season so far.
    The Commonwealth Bank of Australia soared 2.6
percent to an all-time high of A$67.19 after posting record
first half earnings. 
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 31.8 points to
4,990.8 at 2311 GMT. The benchmark ended flat on Tuesday in thin
trade.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2
percent, or 8.4 points to 4,209.8.

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.