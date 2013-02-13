FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares have highest close since Sept 2008
February 13, 2013

Australia shares have highest close since Sept 2008

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)
    SYDNEY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares climbed 0.9
percent, breaking past the 5,000 resistance level on Wednesday
on strong corporate earnings and receding global economic
worries.
    Analysts said the market will continue its bull-run if
corporate earnings remain solid.
    The Commonwealth Bank of Australia led gains,
soaring 2.4 percent to an all-time high of A$67.11 after posting
record first half earnings of A$3.7 billion. 
    The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 44.7 points higher at
5,003.7, according to the latest data. The benchmark ended flat
on Tuesday in thin trade.
    The market had not broken above the 5,000 psychological
barrier in almost three years, and the last time it closed above
5,000 was Sept. 22, 2008.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished the
day 0.1 percent, or 3.3 points lower to 4,221.4.

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
