February 13, 2013 / 11:22 PM / in 5 years

Australian shares inch up, investors await Rio Tinto results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched up 0.1
percent in cautious trade on Thursday as investors awaited
results from blue chip miner Rio Tinto, which could determine
whether the market will continue its bull-run.
    Global iron ore miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio
Tinto Ltd climbed 0.5 and 1 percent, respectively. Rio
Tinto's results are expected after the closing bell.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was 4.1 points
higher at 5,007.8 at 2312 GMT. The benchmark on Wednesday posted
its first close above 5,000, at 5,003.7 points, since the Lehman
Brothers collapse in 2008.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was 0.3 percent
higher, up 11.9 points to 4,233.3.

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
