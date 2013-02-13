Australian shares inch up, investors await Rio Tinto results

SYDNEY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched up 0.1 percent in cautious trade on Thursday as investors awaited results from blue chip miner Rio Tinto, which could determine whether the market will continue its bull-run. Global iron ore miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd climbed 0.5 and 1 percent, respectively. Rio Tinto's results are expected after the closing bell. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was 4.1 points higher at 5,007.8 at 2312 GMT. The benchmark on Wednesday posted its first close above 5,000, at 5,003.7 points, since the Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was 0.3 percent higher, up 11.9 points to 4,233.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)