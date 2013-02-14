FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares slip; investors cautious on euro woes, Rio results
#Hot Stocks
February 14, 2013 / 11:22 PM / 5 years ago

Australian shares slip; investors cautious on euro woes, Rio results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares dipped 0.2
percent in early trade as the market consolidated recent strong
gains and investors remained cautious after weak euro zone
growth data and a $3 billion annual loss from Rio Tinto.
    Global iron ore miner Rio Tinto Ltd fell 2.6
percent to A$70.20, while rival BHP Billiton eased 1.0
percent.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 10.8 points
to 5,026.1 by 2314 GMT. The index hit a 4-1/2 year high on
Thursday, closing up 0.7 percent at 5,036.9 points. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 1.1
percent, or 47.2 points to 4,192.

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
