Australian shares slip; investors cautious on euro woes, Rio results

SYDNEY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares dipped 0.2 percent in early trade as the market consolidated recent strong gains and investors remained cautious after weak euro zone growth data and a $3 billion annual loss from Rio Tinto. Global iron ore miner Rio Tinto Ltd fell 2.6 percent to A$70.20, while rival BHP Billiton eased 1.0 percent. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 10.8 points to 5,026.1 by 2314 GMT. The index hit a 4-1/2 year high on Thursday, closing up 0.7 percent at 5,036.9 points. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 1.1 percent, or 47.2 points to 4,192. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)